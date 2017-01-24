Fractious Lansing Council ready to move forward

LANSING, Mich (WLNS) – After nearly a month of debate the Lansing City Council has new leadership.

Last night they picked Patricia Spitzley as their president and Carol Wood as their vice-president.

For Spitzley, the road to becoming city council president, was a bumpy one.

After continuous four-to-four splits on the issue for nearly a month, the council finally came to a decision last night.

“Tempers did fly but at the end of the day it’s a democratic process and sometimes it’s messy,” said Spitzley.

After weeks of debate over the city council’s leadership the question now moving forward becomes; will they be able to come together and make decisions for the city?

“We’re ready to move past what’s happened in the last 3 or 4 meetings to conduct the business of the city,” insists Carol Wood.

Vice-president Carol Wood says she’s also anxious to keep moving forward.

“We’re eight different personalities, we come from eight different walks of life. There is nothing wrong with different opinions.”

In the meantime, Mayor Virg Bernero says the city hasn’t lost any time.

“The city has lost no ground and the hope is that the council will come together and be able to work better together after the conflict,” said Bernero.

At the end of the day, Spitzley says all eight council members agree on one very important thing.

“We all want what’s best for the city of Lansing. How we get there sometimes is a bit rocky.”