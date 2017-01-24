Double-homicide suspect scheduled to be arraigned Tuesday

MERIDIAN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLNS) – We could learn the name of the suspect Meridian Township Police have in custody right now connected to a double-homicide from over the weekend.

He’s currently in jail and is expected to be arraigned Tuesday at the 55th District Court in Mason.

Jeffrey Ballor, 48, and 46-year-old Kristin Pangman were found dead in the 3300 block of Lake Lansing on Saturday morning.

Meridian Township Police found the suspect that evening on the 6100 block of North Raindrop Road.

Stay with 6 news for further updates in the case as we do expect to learn the suspect’s name Tuesday.

