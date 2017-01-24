DeVos not to have second confirmation hearing before appointment

Education Secretary-designate Betsy DeVos testifies on Capitol Hill in Washington, Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2017, at her confirmation hearing before the Senate Health, Education, Labor and Pensions Committee. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)
WASHINGTON (WLNS) – Secretary of Education nominee Betsy DeVos will not have another confirmation hearing before the Senate Committee votes on her appointment.
A second hearing was requested by a group of 10 democratic senators and independent Bernie Sanders, who said they were concerned about conflicts of interest.
According to M-Live, an aide for Republican Senator and Committee Chair Lamar Alexander issued a statement saying DeVos had met with senators individually and no second hearing will be needed.
The Committee will vote on the appointment on January 31st.

 

