Lansing police investigating two shootings on south side

A Lansing officer investigates a home that received gunshot damage. (Photo: Ian Kast)
LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Lansing Police are investigating two shootings on Lansing’s south side.

Police first received a call of a man having been shot in the torso at around 11:30 p.m. Sunday night.

The incident occurred on Dorchester Circle and the 24-year-old victim was taken to a hospital to recover from the injury.

Police have made no arrests at this time, but believe three men were involved.

Another call came in 3:30 a.m. when shots were fired into a home on Hughes Road.

All five people in the house at the time were not injured, although the front door will need to be replaced.

Anyone with information regarding either of these incidents is encouraged to contact the Lansing Police Department at 517-483-4800.

