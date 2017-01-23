Statewide average gas prices fall 11 cents

DEARBORN, Mich. (WLNS) – Gas prices statewide have fallen by about 11 cents per gallon in the past week.

According to gas price watchdog GasBuddy.com the average price for self-serve regular unleaded gasoline in the Lansing area was about $2.23 per gallon. That’s about 66 cents more than it was at the same point last year.

The lowest average price in the Lansing area was about $2.08 per gallon.

In the Jackson area the lowest price GasBuddy found was $2.33.

Statewide the average price per gallon is $2.27.

The Detroit area’s average daily gas price decreased about 11 cents to about $2.29 per gallon.