“Pepper” Pet of The Day January 23

Meet “Pepper”, our Pet Of The Day today. Pepper is a big, fluffy guy with lots of personality. He’s friendly, loving and very gentle. Pepper gets along well with other cats but has no experience with dogs. He’s seven-years-old, neutered, is current on his vaccinations and has a registered microchip. You can learn more about Pepper by contacting the Ingham County Animal Control and Shelter at 517-676-8370 or online at ac.ingham.org.

