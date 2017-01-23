“Pepper” Pet of The Day January 23

Meet “Pepper”, our Pet Of The Day today. Pepper is a big, fluffy guy with lots of personality. He’s friendly, loving and very gentle. Pepper gets along well with other cats but has no experience with dogs. He’s seven-years-old, neutered, is current on his vaccinations and has a registered microchip. You can learn more about Pepper by contacting the Ingham County Animal Control and Shelter at 517-676-8370 or online at ac.ingham.org.
We welcome thoughts and comments from our viewers. We ask that everyone keep their remarks civil and respectful. Postings that contain profanity, racist, or potentially libelous remarks will be deleted. We will delete any commercial postings, as well.