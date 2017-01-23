“One scared little boy”, lost child found in neighbor basement

By Published:
jacelyon

HILLSDALE, Mich (WLNS) – It was a tense two days in Hillsdale last week after a 9-year-old boy walked away from his home.

He was found Friday night.

And now we’re learning more about how Jace Lyon was discovered.

Our media partners at the Jackson Citizen Patriot spoke to the woman who found Jace hiding in her home.

Michelle Bianchi lives about a mile from where Jace went missing.

She and her husband think the boy stayed in their garage Wednesday night then went inside the house sometime on Thursday.

FBI agents actually came to their home to check-out the area on Friday but didn’t find Jace.

That night Bianchi heard a noise and thought it might be him.

She says she called his name and then he came out from underneath her basement stairs.

From there the couple fed him and helped him clean-up.

They say he was scared but seemed to be okay.

Hundreds of volunteers scoured the area near where the boy had last been seen last Wednesday.

There was never any indication of foul play and the incident was always considered a walkaway.

The boy has left home before but had never been away as long as he had last week.

More from MLive: ‘He was one scared little boy,’ man says of missing child found hiding beneath stairs

