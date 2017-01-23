Mid-Michigan schools no longer at risk for closure

Every year, Michigan schools are ranked by the State Reform Office, and this year, nearly 80 public schools are no longer at risk of being closed.

Several of those schools are right here in Mid-Michigan.

“Every public school works hard to towards giving their kids the best possible education and Lansing’s not an exception to that, we worked really hard,” says Superintendent of Lansing’s Public School District, Yvonne Caamul Canul.

Canul says, the district is dedicated to moving out of the bottom 5% of schools in the state.

“Making sure that we have project space learning where the kids are hands on, real life experiences, those kinds of things we’ve been implementing in the district I think really made a difference,” says Canul.

And the district is making headway, with 6 total schools this year removed from the State’s watch list.

Those include:

The district did that by earning an overall rank of 5% or higher on test scores, meeting it’s annual objective in both reading and math, and showing at least a 95% participation on all state assessments.

That’s also being seen in Jackson, where 4 schools made big enough improvements to climb out of the bottom 5%.

Jackson’s schools include:

“We know that there’s great things happening in our buildings, and we know that we’re changing things, we know that we’re addressing our learning a little differently, and how the students are interacting with their education differently,” says Superintendent of Jackson Public Schools, Jeff Beal.

According to Beal, it’s been a long time coming, but it’s not just about seeing one student succeed, it’s about seeing them all succeed.

So he says, this is just the first step in the right direction and he’s positive he has the team in place to make it happen.

“This is not just a one man show, this is the results of teachers, and parapros, and really powerful leaders throughout the district, concerned effort working with students and parents to make this happen,” says Beal.

Officials from the State Reform Office say, this is the highest number of schools moved off the priority list in Michigan history.