Lansing City Council set to meet, leadership vote still remains

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – The clock is ticking for the Lansing City Council to choose who’ll lead them through 2017.

Monday night they’ll try once again to agree on a new president and vice-president.

According to the Lansing City Charter members of the council must select a president and vice president but until that decision is made City Clerk

Chris Swope stands in that position.

The council has met three times but has yet to agree on a final vote for leadership.

Six News spoke with Lansing City Clerk Chris Swope who says that members have until January 30th to select a president and vice -president before falling behind on city issues.

As the council tries to hammer out its leadership structure agenda items have continued to move forward.

Resolutions were passed on redevelopment incentives and contracts for UAW workers.

Although those issues were put to rest, the council is expected to possibly settle on leadership Monday night or vote on bringing in a mediator to help resolve the matter once and for all.