UPDATE: Lansing City Council breaks leadership deadlock

UPDATE: It took days of contentious meetings but it appears Patricia Spitzley, At-Large Councilmember, has been selected as President of the Lansing City Council. Longtime council member Carol Wood has been nominated as Vice-President. The nominations came in tonight’s Committee of the Whole meeting and final approval is expected at tonight’s City Council meeting.

LANSING, Mich (WLNS) – Here’s a story you’ve heard before: the Lansing City Council still hasn’t picked a president and they’re trying again to do it tonight after hours of gridlock.

We’ve been to their last three meetings where the group can’t break it’s 4-to-4 tie when they vote.

The problem is, they can’t vote on anything else or even hold normal meetings until they decide on someone to lead the council.

Lansing city clerk Chris Swope says if a decision isn’t made tonight the council can vote to bring in a mediator.

