It’s slow business for snow business

LANSING, Mich (WLNS) – We’ve seen just more than three-and -a-half inches of snow this month and that’s not a lot for this time of year.

While some people may be happy about it businesses that rely on snow to run are not.

Snow means cash for David Hidy. He says clear roads and temperatures above freezing have significantly hurt his snow plowing business this month.

“The plowing has been terrible. I mean we’ve done three plows this season and the salting was good for a little while but the last few weeks its dropped off. I don’t know if it’s the January thaw but its taken a tremendous effect on income.”

But Hidy isn’t the only one whose business is feeling the heat.

Recreational winter activities at parks including Hawk Island and Burchfield Park in Ingham County might be looking at a shorter season this year if the weather doesn’t begin to cooperate.

“We try to get snow made all week long during the week. This week hasn’t cooperated obviously Mother Nature’s stuff is better,” says Ingham County Parks Director Tim Morgan. “I mean if we could get a lot of that it’d be great especially for Burchfield where we have cross country skiing as well as tubing there.”

Snowmobile dealer David Burgess says his business has also been affected. “We don’t have snow on the ground right now and that does affect peoples enthusiasm to buy snowmobiles. Right now they’re buying bikes and side by sides that we normally don’t sell until spring or summer.”

And while Hidy says this winter is different than what he’s used to, it’s not over yet. “It takes five or six plows to break even and we’re not there yet but I’m optimistic.”