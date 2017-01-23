Ingham County Health Department giving away radon test kits

By Published:
Radon Gas

LANSING, Mich (WLNS) – It’s a potentially lethal gas that you can’t see or smell but could be inside your home today.

Radon is a naturally-occurring gas that is the second leading cause of lung cancer with 20,000 deaths each year.

To encourage Ingham County residents to test for the gas, the health department is giving away free radon testing kits.

“Any home could have a radon problem,” said Ingham County Health Officer Linda S. Vail. “There are no symptoms of exposure and no physical signs to alert someone of a radon problem. People must test their homes to know if they are being exposed.”

The testing kits are easy to use and available at the Ingham County Health Department’s Environmental Health Division at 5303 S. Cedar in Lansing.

The offices are open Monday-Friday from 8:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m.

Testing kits are sold for up to $20 at hardware stores or home improvement centers.

Winter is the ideal time to test your home for radon exposure because windows are closed and fans are turned off.

Radon is formed in nature when uraniium breaks down in the earth. The gas then enters the home through openings in the foundation or walls.

