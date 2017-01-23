Get Text Alerts today

Get breaking news and weather alerts on your cell phone.

How do I sign up? Fill out the form here.

Is there a fee? WLNS.com does not charge for this service. No purchase necessary. However, message & data rates may apply from your mobile provider. Check with your mobile provider for charges and plans.

When will I get the alerts? You will receive breaking news and severe weather alerts as soon as they are issued. You may receive up to 31 msgs/mo for the Daily Forecast. Please keep in mind that the total number of alerts you receive will depend on how many alerts you select. All alert offerings are reoccurring. Marketing text messages will be delivered to the phone number you provide at opt‐in. If you would like to discontinue all text alert subscriptions, text STOP to 36729. Text HELP for help.