6 Sports Play of The Week

By Published:
play-of-week-hoops

(WLNS) – Time for our 6 Sports Play of the Week.

We do this each and every Monday during our 6:00 p.m. sportscast pouring through the video from the week before.

Only had to go back to Saturday night at the Palace for this week’s Play of the Week.

Pistons facing the Wizards, down by a point, Tobias Harris misses the shot, gets his own rebound, misses again and right before the buzzer goes off to end the game Marcus Morris gets a tip-in to win the game for the Pistons 113 to 112 thriller over the Wizards.

We love buzzer-beaters especially when this one happens to be our 6 Sports Play of the Week.

