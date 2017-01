EATON CO., Mich (WLNS) – An intersection has been reopened after a morning crash that sent three people to a local hospital.

The crash happened at 7:40 a.m. at the intersection of Battle Creek Highway and Stine Road near Charlotte.

A van and SUV collided and Michigan State Police investigators are still trying to determine what caused the crash.

6 News is told one of the drivers and a child passenger are in critical condition.

Another person is in stable condition.