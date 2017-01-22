Train hits car, shuts down intersection

(WLNS) – Delta and Lansing Township Police and Fire responded to an accident along Waverly and Lansing Roads around 6:30 this morning, shutting down Waverly Rd. for more than 2 hours.

Delta Fire Chief John Clark told 6 News an elderly woman was driving and turned onto the tracks, thinking it was a road and then got stuck. She got out of the car before the train smashed into the car, pushing it at least 600 feet.

Clark says the woman left the scene with minor injuries and a tow truck worked for more than an hour trying to pry the car out of the tracks and onto the bed.

Waverly Rd. remained closed to clean up debris and check the train for any repairs needed.

