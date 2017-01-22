Minor injuries in morning car – train crash

LANSING TWP., Mich (WLNS) – Just after 6:00 a.m. multiple agencies including Delta and Lansing Township responded to an accident between a van and a train on the tracks at Waverly Road and Lansing Road.

6 News spoke with Delta Fire chief John Clark who says an elderly woman was driving and took a turn where the tracks are thinking it was a road, and then got stuck and left the vehicle before the train crashed into it.

Clark says the woman only has minor injuries, and a tow truck is currently working to get the van onto the bed.

It’s not known how long the road will be closed or what repairs, if any, the train will need before being able to move so make sure to avoid the area and make alternate routes of possible.