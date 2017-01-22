Meridian Township Police investigate double homicide

MERIDIAN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLNS) – A disturbing discovery early this morning inside an East Lansing home as Meridian Township Police received a shocking phone call of a double homicide.

“Once officers responded to the scene, they did enter the residence and locate two victims,” said Assistant Chief of Police Ken Plaga of the Meridian Township Police Department.

Police say the victims are 48-year old Jeffrey Ballor of East Lansing and 46-year old Kristin Pangman of Lansing.

Police are releasing few details about the victims or the crime scene but Assistant Chief Plaga says law enforcement began the investigation as soon as they arrived.

“The officers secured the scene and we contacted Michigan State Police and their crime laboratory services,” Plaga stated.

K-9’s swept the area and police from several municipalities have investigated the scene all day to find evidence.

They say this situation is surprising because that area of town is typically pretty quiet.

“This is unusual for us to have homicides, I mean it’s a nice neighborhood so we’re in the midst of investigating this and trying to get to the bottom of what occurred and why,” Plaga added.

Police aren’t the only ones stunned…neighbors are as well.

“I’m actually just shocked, I mean this is East Lansing you just don’t really expect something like that to happen,” said Neighbor Melissa Osborn.

Neighbors say they’ve never felt suspicious of this area until now…

It just so happens that just last week the Subway located directly next to the scene was robbed but police tell me they don’t believe the homicide investigation and robbery are related, but do find it odd that both happened in the same location.

“That is very unusual for two crimes of that magnitude to happen in such a close proximity and such a close time span,” said Plaga.

Police are still investigating and hope someone will come forward with answers soon.

If you have any information that could help police with this investigation, call the Meridian Township Police Department at 517-853-4800.