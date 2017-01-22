Deadly bicycle accident kills one, leaves other bicyclist in critical condition

(WLNS) – Eaton County Sheriff’s Department is investigating a deadly bicycle accident that left one bicyclist dead and another in critical condition Saturday afternoon.
Police tell 6 News two people riding on a “2-person bicycle” were struck by a Ford Sedan.
The driver of the vehicle was uninjured.
The fatal accident happened around 2:48 p.m. on Battle Creek Road about a half mile South of Cronk Highway.
Police are still investigating the accident.
