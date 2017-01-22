Deadly bicycle accident kills one, leaves other bicyclist in critical condition

Alysia ID Pic By Published:
bicycles

(WLNS) – Eaton County Sheriff’s Department is investigating a deadly bicycle accident that left one bicyclist dead and another in critical condition Saturday afternoon.

Police tell 6 News two people riding on a “2-person bicycle” were struck by a Ford Sedan.

The driver of the vehicle was uninjured.

The fatal accident happened around 2:48 p.m. on Battle Creek Road about a half mile South of Cronk Highway.

Police are still investigating the accident.

Stay with 6 News as we will continue to keep you updated with information as soon as we get more details.

 

We welcome thoughts and comments from our viewers. We ask that everyone keep their remarks civil and respectful. Postings that contain profanity, racist, or potentially libelous remarks will be deleted. We will delete any commercial postings, as well.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s