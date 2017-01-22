American Red Cross in dire need of blood donations

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – It takes approximately an hour and it helps save a person’s life…donating blood is vital.

“One donation can save up to three lives,” said American Red Cross District Manager in Blood Services Kelly Weber.

It’s crucial not only for people in need of it, but for doctors as well.

“We can’t really do very well without them and people die when they don’t have them…we need them for our cardiac surgeries, we need them for our cancer patients so the donors are highly valued,” Sparrow Medical Doctor Theresa Kordish stated.

Dr. Kordish says she’s seen a decrease in blood donations these past few months and says if people can donate, a little bit goes a long way.

“We need it every day,” Dr. Kordish added.

Weber says blood has a shelf life of only 42 days.

The day people come to donate it gets placed on ice and shipped off to hospitals that same day.

And because the American Red Cross hasn’t seen as many donors lately, hospitals aren’t receiving as many donations.

“We saw over 300 blood drives across 27 states over the last month and a half due to the weather resulting in 10,500 fewer donations than we were expecting,” said Weber.

Weber says the process is easier than one might think…go online, fill out a form or come in person…then sit back, relax and donate.

“Number one reason people don’t give blood is they’ve never been asked so if you ask a friend, a family member, a co-worker to come with you, we’d love to see you bring someone with you,” Weber stated.

She says donating blood is the ultimate cure…and all it takes is one donation, to save a person’s life.

According to the Red Cross, January is blood donor month so if you haven’t had the chance to donate there’s still time.