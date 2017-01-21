Meridian Township Police investigating possible homicide

EAST LANSING, Mich . (WLNS) – At approximately 12:55 a.m., Meridian Township police responded to a home on the 3300 hundred block of Lake Lansing Road on a report of a possible homicide.

When officers entered the home, two deceased victims were found.

Police tell 6 News that investigators are investigating the scene as a double homicide.

The investigation is ongoing but police urge anyone who has information to contact the Meridian Township Police Department at 517-853-4800.

