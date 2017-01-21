5th Quarter Prep Scores January 20

BOYS BASKETBALL
Portland St. Patrick’s 68 Potterville 55
Perry 51 Leslie 50
Hillsdale 76 Hudson 46
Jackson Christian 79 Battle Creek St. Phillip 59
Williamston 76 Portland 54
Holt 72 Grand Ledge 51
Lansing Everett 53 Jackson 49
East Lansing 66 Okemos 38
Lansing Eastern 70 Lansing Sexton 65 (ot)
Waverly 79 Haslett 71
Quincy 55 Jonesville 37
Lansing Christian 74 Olivet 63
St. Johns 71 Mason 64
Pewamo-Westphalia 62 Fowler 47
Fulton 78 Bath 68
Fowlerville 75, Lansing Catholic 52
Bridgeport 73, Ithaca 59
Byron 48, Morrice 39
Carson City-Crystal 56, Blanchard Montabella 31
Concord 71, Homer 41
DeWitt 53, Owosso 47
Pittsford 54, North Adams-Jerome 38
GIRLS BASKETBALL
St. Johns 40 Mason 38
Olivet 58 Lansing Christian 19
Perry 53 Leslie 18
Haslett 44 Waverly 39
Hartland 29 Grand Blanc 22
East Lansing 49 Okemos 43
Corunna 69 Hastings 42
DeWitt 64 Owosso 25
Grand Ledge 5 4 Holt 23
Grass Lake 48 Addison 31
Durand 67, Montrose 25
Hanover-Horton 56, Jackson East Jackson 40
Ionia 41, Eaton Rapids 39