Women’s March on Washington and in Michigan

LANSING, Mich (WLNS) – Thousands of people are in Washington DC for a different reason this weekend: The Women’s March on Washington.

Women and men from near and far say it’s time for inclusion and equality and they’re walking to make it happen.

With over 200,000 people expected to show up the Women’s March on Washington is expected to be one for the history books on Saturday.

What started as a grass roots Facebook effort has grown into a national movement that organizers say promotes inclusion and equal rights for all.

The march will start at the Capitol and will go for about a mile and a half.

Buses and cars full of mid-Michigan women, and some men, are already on their way or will head out soon to our nation’s Capitol.

6 News caught up with one local woman just before she left for the road trip.

Ashley Shaffer told us her personal reasons for joining the march.

“To show that there are people who don’t agree with what is happening, and there are going to be people there who are going to stand up for change, and to stand up and say we believe that everybody deserves to be treated with respect and everybody deserves to have the same rights.”

The marching starts Saturday at 10:00 a.m.

If you’d like to get in on the movement you don’t have to make the drive to DC.

There’s a women’s march happening right here in Michigan tomorrow as well.

You’ll find information on the Women’s March Michigan here.