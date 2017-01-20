Trump takes oath as 45th president of the United States

WASHINGTON (AP) – Donald Trump takes the oath of office as the 45th president of the United States, a combative billionaire businessman and TV celebrity elected to lead a profoundly divided country.

The unorthodox politician and the Republican-controlled Congress are charting a newly conservative course for the nation, vowing to reverse the work of the departing Barack Obama.

In his inaugural address, ‘This moment is your moment. It belongs to you’

This story will continue to be updated online and on 6 News tonight.

You can watch the livestream of the Trump inauguration live here.