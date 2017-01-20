Trump protesters gather at State Capitol during inauguration

LANSING, Mich (WLNS) – Dozens of people gathered for what they described as a peaceful rally at the same time the Trump inauguration was happening.

As President Trump was sworn into office on the steps of the Capitol a peaceful rally was taking place on the steps of Michigan’s Capitol building.

Organizers described the event as a space for people in the community who, in their words, feel discouraged with Donald Trump in the White House.

Rally organizer Carol Skillings had a message for the group. “Be inspired to go out and do positive things in the community despite what is happening in the country today.”

Democratic candidate for governor Gretchen Whitmer encouraged people to keep their heads held high. “We could seek to destroy people who don’t see the world the same way as we do but that’s not what Martin Luther King Jr would have wanted and that’s not what the First Lady of the United States told us at the Democratic convention,” said Whitmer.

Still, many ralliers from the capital area and beyond say they’re fearful about the next four years.

“Oh dear Lord, between his total denial of the reality of climate change, threats to women’s rights to choose contraception or abortion care. The rights of gay people to continue being married and having those married legally recognized. Pick one, they’re all terrifying,” claimed Dawn Weirauch or Ann Arbor.

Others are more optimistic.

“This election is not the end of the world and we will move on,” said Lansing’s Monica Zuchowski. “The unknown always strikes fear but I’m sure there were people who felt the same way eight years ago just in a different direction.”

Tyler Hassert of East Lansing adds “It can’t end here, you gotta get out and do something whether that’s helping people you agree with to organize political campaigns or trying to spread positivity.”