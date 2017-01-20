Trump inaugurated, social media reacts

LANSING, Mich (WLNS) – We’ve seen all sorts of comments on social media today ranging from opinions on the First Lady’s sky blue, American-made, head-turning dress, to thoughts on Trump’s inaugural address.

There was overall positive feedback for Trump’s address. We had a lot of comments like Bryn’s saying “wow— love him even more after that… Highly impressed.”

Stacy agreed– saying “I know he’s a politician and politicians tell you what you want to hear– but how can you disagree with anything he just said?”

But not everyone was happy with the speech.

Joshua said “hard to watch– disrespectful how he threw shade at Obama for the first half. Basically was a call to arms when he should of at least attempted to unify the country. Sadly it didn’t surprise me one bit.”

And then there is Ian. He posted a screenshot of himself hiding our post asking for your thoughts on Trump’s inauguration because, well, it’s been a long election season.

