String of car break-ins reported in Clinton County

CLINTON COUNTY, Mich. – The Clinton County Sheriff’s Office has issued a warning about a rash of thefts from local cars.

They tell us citizens reported an alarmingly large number of car thefts between late Wednesday night and early Thursday morning.

The thefts primarily happened in the village of Elsie.

Sheriff’s officials are encouraging people to check their vehicles, garages, and any outbuildings to make sure nothing has been stolen.

If anyone finds anything missing, they should contact the Clinton County Sheriff’s Office at 989-224-5200.

As a reminder, residents should be sure to keep their doors locked, and to keep valuables out of plain sight.

