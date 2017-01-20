Search continues for missing Hillsdale boy

HILLSDALE, Mich (WLNS) – Hundreds of searchers are combing the Hillsdale area in an effort to find a 9-year-old boy missing since Wednesday night.

Jace Lyon was last heard from at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday when he spoke with his mother.

When she returned to the home located in the 1600 block of East Moore Road at 9 p.m., Lyon was not in the home and she reported the boy missing then.

Our media partners at MLive report Hillsdale County Sheriff Tim Parker asked volunteers to keep an eye out for clothing, or other articles that could be used to help identify where Lyon went.

They were also instructed to contact the HCSO if they found anything and not to touch it themselves.

Lyon is possibly wearing a black hat beanie style hat and black gloves. He could also be wearing a bright blue jacket with neon yellow or green stripes on it.

Lyon is 4-foot-2 and approximately 55 pounds. He has light brown hair, brown eyes, and a one-inch scar on the left side of his head with missing hair.

