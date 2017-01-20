More funds needed to rebuild burned Ionia County bridge

By Published: Updated:
MLive file photo | Phyllis Rose)
MLive file photo | Phyllis Rose)

KEENE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP) – The rebuilding of a historic bridge that burned down in Ionia County’s Keene Township will cost more money than anticipated.

Our media partners at Mlive, report the Whites Bridge Historical Society announced in spring 2015 that it was moving forward with construction after raising $475,000 for the effort. But this month the society announced it will need to raise an additional $425,000 for the rebuild.

Tom Byle, a Kent County Road Commission engineer and bridge society president, says if all goes well construction would begin in 2018 at the earliest.

Whites Bridge was more than 140 years old when it burned July 7, 2013. It was located about 15 miles east of Grand Rapids.

For more information visit Mlive.

We welcome thoughts and comments from our viewers. We ask that everyone keep their remarks civil and respectful. Postings that contain profanity, racist, or potentially libelous remarks will be deleted. We will delete any commercial postings, as well.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s