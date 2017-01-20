More funds needed to rebuild burned Ionia County bridge

KEENE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP) – The rebuilding of a historic bridge that burned down in Ionia County’s Keene Township will cost more money than anticipated.

Our media partners at Mlive, report the Whites Bridge Historical Society announced in spring 2015 that it was moving forward with construction after raising $475,000 for the effort. But this month the society announced it will need to raise an additional $425,000 for the rebuild.

Tom Byle, a Kent County Road Commission engineer and bridge society president, says if all goes well construction would begin in 2018 at the earliest.

Whites Bridge was more than 140 years old when it burned July 7, 2013. It was located about 15 miles east of Grand Rapids.

