Michigan residents hit the road for Women’s March

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Dozens of women are gearing up to head to D.C. for the “Women’s March” and they say the first step to having their voices heard, starts with tonight’s bus ride.

“Definitely looking forward to it, I’ve had my ticket for a while so we’ve got a good crew so we’re all excited,” said Jenna Losey, participant in the Women’s March.

“These are a bunch of people from all over the place you know people from Battle Creek, people from Lansing, people from all over coming together to say let’s go,” Dawn Smith stated.

Come 10 a.m. Saturday morning, thousands of women and men will crowd the streets in Washington D.C. to spread one message loud and clear…

“All people, we all deserve to be treated the same way and we’re coming together as a people and yes it’s the Women’s March but when women are upheld, all society is upheld,” said Smith.

Standing together in solidarity is the goal of this nationwide movement.

It brings all people together…women, men, people of the LGBTQ community, people of color and those from all walks of life…and it’s to showcase human rights, letting America know women’s voices deserve to be heard.

“We had to do something, we have to come together, we have to stand up and we have to say…let’s treat each other right,” Smith added.

“We are all part of this country and we need to unite together so that everybody can hear our voices united trying to bring love to this country, rather than hate,” said Greathen Derenne.

“Love trumps hate! Love trump’s hate!” everyone chanted on the bus.

But ultimately, this march places a stamp on history with the hopes of making a difference…one step at a time.