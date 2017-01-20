Melissa Brennan – Social Media Strategist

- Hometown: Scottsdale, Arizona
- Other places she’s lived: Los Angeles, California
- She graduated from: The Walter Cronkite School of Journalism and Mass Communication at Arizona State University and The Marshall School of Business at The University of Southern California
- She’s passionate about: Social media and how it is impacting our day to day lives.
- She can’t stop talking about: Being cold!
- When she’s not reporting/anchoring, she’s: Most likely playing with her wheaten terrier puppy, Addie.
- What she loves most about mid-Michigan: Everyone is a dedicated Lions fan (regardless of their record).
- Fun facts: She’s been to over 70 countries and all seven continents; she played D1 soccer at Arizona State University; she circumnavigated the globe on a cruise ship for 4 months on Semester at Sea.
