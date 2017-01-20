Man reaches plea agreement in fire at Michigan ski resort

By Published:
GavelJan21

HARBOR SPRINGS, Mich. (AP) – A man who authorities say ran from a security guard and sprayed a fire extinguisher at him during a major fire at a northern Michigan ski resort has reached a plea agreement.

The Emmet County prosecutor’s office says 31-year-old David Soltysiak of Petoskey pleaded no contest Friday to second-degree arson and felonious assault. A no contest plea isn’t an admission of guilt but is treated as such for sentencing. He’s been ordered held without bond.

Twelve people were injured Dec. 11 in a fire at the main lodge at Boyne Highlands.

A police affidavit filed in Emmet County court says a guard was trying to evacuate people from the lodge when he encountered Soltysiak. Investigators say he refused to put down a fire extinguisher and sprayed it at the guard.

We welcome thoughts and comments from our viewers. We ask that everyone keep their remarks civil and respectful. Postings that contain profanity, racist, or potentially libelous remarks will be deleted. We will delete any commercial postings, as well.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s