Local organization hosts inauguration viewing party

It’s a day that will go down in history.

The day Donald Trump became the 45th President of the United States.

Although, not everyone could make the trip to see it happen in person, many found a way to participate, right here at home.

“I would have loved to have been in D.C., but that was just not possible. So coming here, seeing it on a bigger screen, and just having the commerodery, it was just a great experience this was really cool,” says RWFM member, Michelle Trosper.

Trosper drove all the way to Williamston from Macomb County to join other members of the Republican Women’s Federation of Michigan to watch Trump be sworn in.

A drive, she says, was worth it.

“That’s what it’s about, its about getting us united again,” claims Trosper.

And for others like, Caroline Smith, she says, “It’s very impowering, to see so many here to support our new President.”

And now that things are official, President of the RWFM, Linda Lee Tarver says, they have high hopes for the future, especially in the wake of Trump’s inaugural speech where he promised to give the government back to the people.

“We will hold him accountable for the promises that he made, and we will hold him accountable for doing what he said he’s going to do on the campaign trail,” says Tarver.

So while some don’t share this group’s enthusiasm for our Country’s new chapter.

Here at the Sun Theater, the day really was all about enjoying the show.

“This is America, it’s the best, most wonderful Country, in the whole world,” says Trosper.

