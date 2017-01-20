Lansing woman charged in bank robbery

LANSING, Mich (WLNS) – A 34-year-old Lansing woman faces three felony charges stemming from a bank robbery Wednesday afternoon.

Ashley Christie is charged with robbing the Fifth Third Bank on the 5600 block of South Pennsylvania Avenue just before 4:30 p.m.

Lansing Police officers say Christie told bank employees that she had a weapon and demanded money.

She was given money and left the bank, escaping on foot.

But Lansing Police officers saw the woman leave the bank and arrested her.

There were no injuries and the money was recovered.

Christie is charged with one count of Armed Robbery, one count of Bank Robbery and one count of Habitual Offender.

She is currently being held on $50,000 bond and will be back in court next week.

