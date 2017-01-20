Girl , 3, dies in accident at Dearborn Heights school

DEARBORN HEIGHTS, Mich. (AP) – Police in suburban Detroit say a 3-year-old girl has died at a Head Start school after a picnic table that folded into a wall fell on her while she played at recess.

Dearborn Heights police say the child dead after being rushed to a hospital following the accident Friday morning. They say the incident “is being investigated as a tragic accident, related to equipment located at the facility.”

Police say children were at recess in the gymnasium of the school when the table attached to the wall fell on top of her.

The child’s name was not immediately released.

It wasn’t immediately clear who operated the Head Start school, located at St. Albert the Great Parish.