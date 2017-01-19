What to do during a robbery

LANSING, Mich (WLNS) – No amount of money is worth your safety.

According to Ingham County Sheriff Scott Wriggelsworth that’s the most important thing you must remember if you are ever robbed, especially if you’re on the job.

“Your safety is paramount,” Sheriff Wriggelsworth tells 6 News. “We’d love for people to help us get these guys get caught but don’t do it at your own peril. You know a lot of these robberies, it’s not a huge sum of money, and no sum of money is worth risking your life over.”

If someone enters a business and threatens to hurt you or anyone else Sheriff Wriggelsworth says the best thing to do is do what they say but also, be a good witness.

“See where they touched, what they’re wearing, how tall they are, any distinguishing marks on their face or hands. “Any of those little things to help us determine who the robber or robbers were.”

And if you can he says watching how the suspect gets away can go a long way to help the search.

“If you can get a quick peak out of the front windows of the business see if they’re getting in a car,” adds Wriggelsworth. “See if they had a getaway driver, if they’re out on foot, if which way they ran so if we do get a canine in the area we can set up a perimeter and know where to track the person from.”

And of course, stick around so you can tell officials exactly what you saw.

But for all of the things that you “should do” Wrigglesworth says one thing you “shouldn’t” is try to capture the incident on your phone.

“One false move, they see what you’re doing and that can really ramp up the situation,” cautions Wriggelsworth.