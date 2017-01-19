Team of the Week: East Lansing Trojans Boys Basketball

Last Friday, the East Lansing Trojans rallied from a 16 point deficit to notch a 70-66 victory over Holt to remain undefeated on the season.

“It was like a snowball effect going downhill ya know” said East Lansing coach Steve Finamore. “Those dunks bring the crowd alive which by the way our student section was awesome.” He added.

Along with a healthy home court advantage, the Trojans credit their ability to play together as a team, and are glad they were able to shake off a slow start.

“Holt played us pretty tough last year but I think this year we kind of came out slow” said junior guard Malik Jones, who chipped in 5 points and 3 steals in the win. “They came out with a lot more energy than us but coaches were just telling us to keep fighting.”

After Friday’s fantastic comeback the Trojans have now won 23 straight games in CAAC blue play, but this team knows the key to its success is throwing out the record books before every game.

“They’re gonna want to knock us off, we got the bullseye on our back to use another cliché.” spoke Finamore of his undefeated team. “We have to bring our A+ effort every night. It’s like a heavyweight battle, we can’t be complacent, we gotta come in a play like both teams are 0-0.”

“We know what we got and we know we’re a great team but at the same time we’ve watched enough basketball to know if you’re not playing hard you can get beat on any given day so we just gotta come out with the same intensity and try and get the win.” added Jones.

Congratulations to the East Lansing Trojans, our 6 Sports Team of the Week.