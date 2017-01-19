Skubick: Mr. Snyder goes to Washington to salvage health care

LANSING, Mich (WLNS) – Governor Rick Snyder was in the nation’s Capitol today trying to salvage the state’s Healthy Michigan insurance program for those who don’t have health insurance.

The incoming Trump administration wants to stop the Affordable Care Act and promises a replacement.

The governor is usually optimistic but on the possible elimination of the state’s health insurance program, there was no silver lining in his assessment.

“With respect to Healthy Michigan particular that when it comes to the federal government. We hope for the best but we can’t count on it.”

That’s because the new Trump administration pledges to eliminate Obamacare and it promises a replacement which no on has seen.

West Michigan Republican Congressperson Justin Amash has an idea; let the Congress repeal the Affordable Care Act, but that repeal would not kick in until Michigan finds a replacement.

Republican Senator Judy Emmons, who voted “no” on the original program here, is open to that with one caveat.

“I would think that would be the responsible thing to do, to make sure there’s a plan in place. The question is how do you deliver that plan.”

Governor Snyder was in Washington starting his lobbying effort to save it.

And the effort will continue next month when the State Budget Director going to D.C.

“I’m going to tell them here’s how it’s worked in Michigan and we’ve got more people covered and I think there’s some things that maybe they’d like to do nationally that we’ve done here in Michigan,” said Al Pscholka.

Meanwhile the President-elect has talked about a block grant, sending federal money to the states to continue the insurance coverage

Democratic State Senator Curtis Hertel, Jr says that never works, but the federals start out giving you money but over time the money disappears.

“What happens with a block grant as you come in the first year in the doesn’t actually cover the cost the next year and it goes down as we go we don’t actually get real cost of living increases, so the state ends up having to actually pay more and the average citizen paying more. So the question is should we really trust the federal government to give the state proper a lot of money to run this program but I think the answer always has been no,” insists Sen. Hertel.

For now 613,000 folks have health insurance and the governor wants them to keep it but he can’t guarantee it.