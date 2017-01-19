Schedule of events for Inauguration Day

Inauguration 2017 Schedule

Thursday, Jan. 19

3:00 p.m. ET Wreath-laying ceremony at Arlington National Cemetery in Virginia

Welcome celebrations at the Lincoln Memorial, which include local school bands as well as celebrity appearances by Toby Keith, Jennifer Holliday, and 3 Doors Down

The president-elect and vice president-elect will also attend an inaugural candlelight dinner at Union Station

Friday, Jan. 20

Inauguration ceremony

Where: West front of the U.S. Capitol Building

When:

9:30 a.m. ET Musical guests perform

11:30 a.m. ET Opening remarks begin

12:00 p.m. ET Donald Trump is sworn in by the Supreme Court’s Chief Justice John Roberts

Mr. Trump will deliver his inaugural address after he is sworn in.

The inaugural parade will take place following the swearing-in ceremony, starting from the steps of the Capitol to the White House down Pennsylvania Ave.

Three official inaugural balls will take place Jan. 20 as well. Two of them will be held at the Walter E. Washington Convention Center and the Armed Services Ball will be held at the National Building Museum.

Saturday, Jan. 21

Interfaith prayer service will be held at Washington’s National Cathedral