Locals head to Washington D.C. for Inauguration

With the Presidential Inauguration only hours away, hundreds of thousands of Americans are headed to the Nation’s Capitol, including many people from Michigan.

“It’s a wonderful part of democracy and im glad to be here,” says Michigan Secretary of State, Ruth Johnson.

“I thought it’d be exciting, I’ve never been to an inauguration,” says Scott Hagerstrom, former State Director for Michigan’s Trump Campaign.

Hagerstrom has been following Trump sing 2015 when he started as his Campaign Manager here in our state.

Now, he’s following him all the way to the White House.

According to Hagerstrom, “It was a very historic election, lots of change coming, and so I thought it would be exciting to go out and participate in the inaugural.”

Hagerstrom says his bags are packed, and he’s just waiting to board his flight tonight.

But it wasn’t easy to find accommodations with the mass of people headed to D.C.

“I don’t even know this person, where I’m staying, I just know it’s an extra condo that he had and it’s a half mile from the capitol, I plan to just be there for a few hours to sleep tonight and tomorrow night,” laughs Hagerstrom.

But others, like Michigan Secretary of State, Ruth Johnson, are already in the Nation’s Capital with many other Republican Michigan leaders, waiting to witness history.

“We get to celebrate this very unique system we have which is a very smooth and peaceful transition of power so it’s just great, it’s a wonderful part of democracy and I’m glad to be here,” says Johnson.