“Jace” Pet Of The Day January 19

By Published:
pet

Meet “Jace”, our Pet Of The Day today. Jace is a 10-month-old American Pitbull Terrier. He’s a very friendly boy who loves to be rubbed. Jace would be a great family pet as long as the family doesn’t have a cat. He would love a family with a couple of kids or another dog to play with. Jace is a fun guy who doesn’t spend a lot of time pondering the mysteries of life. He will need a family willing to put in the time necessary to train this butterfly-chasing goofball. You can learn more about Jace by contacting the Ingham County Animal Control and Shelter at 517-676-8370.

Related Posts

We welcome thoughts and comments from our viewers. We ask that everyone keep their remarks civil and respectful. Postings that contain profanity, racist, or potentially libelous remarks will be deleted. We will delete any commercial postings, as well.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s