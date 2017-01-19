“Jace” Pet Of The Day January 19

Meet “Jace”, our Pet Of The Day today. Jace is a 10-month-old American Pitbull Terrier. He’s a very friendly boy who loves to be rubbed. Jace would be a great family pet as long as the family doesn’t have a cat. He would love a family with a couple of kids or another dog to play with. Jace is a fun guy who doesn’t spend a lot of time pondering the mysteries of life. He will need a family willing to put in the time necessary to train this butterfly-chasing goofball. You can learn more about Jace by contacting the Ingham County Animal Control and Shelter at 517-676-8370.

