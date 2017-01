HILLSDALE, Mich. – Police in Hillsdale County are asking people to be on the lookout for a missing child.

Nine-year-old Jace Landon Lyon was last seen on Moore Road, north of Hillsdale.

He’s about 4’2″, roughly 55 pounds, and was last seen wearing a bright blue and neon yellow coat.

Police is asking anyone with information on his whereabouts, who he might be with, or any other helpful information, to call the Hillsdale County Sheriff’s Office at 517-439-9913.