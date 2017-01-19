Bills introduced to Michigan Senate would repeal prevailing wage law

LANSING, Mich. – Lawmakers have introduced three bills into the Michigan Senate that take aim at the state’s prevailing wage law.

The prevailing wage law requires government bodies to pay union-level wages and benefits to constructions workers working on state projects.

The introduced bills would try to repeal that law.

Senate majority leader Arlan Meekhof are sponsoring all three bills.

The senate approved similar legislation in 2015, but it ultimately didn’t become a law.

At the time, Governor Rick Snyder opposed the repeal saying it would reduce competition.

