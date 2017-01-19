6 Sports Player of The Week January 19

By Published:
player-of-week

ITHACA, Mich (WLNS) – This is 6 Sports Player of the Week night and our latest selections literally hit a milestone last Friday night in high school basketball.

A big one in fact and if her name doesn’t ring a bell perhaps it will ring a ‘bell-ess”.

Kayla Belles, a junior for the Yellowjackets of Ithaca.

Kayla is the 6’3 center who netted her 1,000th point Friday in a 48 to 32 victory over Saginaw Valley Lutheran.

She finished that game with 20 points and 12 rebounds.

The all-stater and Division 1 prospect has also led the Yellowjackets to back to back conference and district titles.

Kayle is one of seven children in her family and her younger sister Emma is a teammate this year.

“It’s great really. Last year she was nervous because she wanted to play with me and now this year it’s kind of a sister thing,” says Kayle. “I like to help her out on the intensity of it like at practice if we’re ever against each other, of anyone I can push her to that limit that she can go to so I like to try and push her to her best ability.”

And who wins when they go up against each other? “Probably me. I think right now is the size difference but she definitely faster than me.”

We welcome thoughts and comments from our viewers. We ask that everyone keep their remarks civil and respectful. Postings that contain profanity, racist, or potentially libelous remarks will be deleted. We will delete any commercial postings, as well.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s