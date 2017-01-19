6 Sports Player of The Week January 19

ITHACA, Mich (WLNS) – This is 6 Sports Player of the Week night and our latest selections literally hit a milestone last Friday night in high school basketball.

A big one in fact and if her name doesn’t ring a bell perhaps it will ring a ‘bell-ess”.

Kayla Belles, a junior for the Yellowjackets of Ithaca.

Kayla is the 6’3 center who netted her 1,000th point Friday in a 48 to 32 victory over Saginaw Valley Lutheran.

She finished that game with 20 points and 12 rebounds.

The all-stater and Division 1 prospect has also led the Yellowjackets to back to back conference and district titles.

Kayle is one of seven children in her family and her younger sister Emma is a teammate this year.

“It’s great really. Last year she was nervous because she wanted to play with me and now this year it’s kind of a sister thing,” says Kayle. “I like to help her out on the intensity of it like at practice if we’re ever against each other, of anyone I can push her to that limit that she can go to so I like to try and push her to her best ability.”

And who wins when they go up against each other? “Probably me. I think right now is the size difference but she definitely faster than me.”