“Tripp” Pet Of The day January 18

Meet “Tripp”, our Pet Of The Day today. Tripp is a beautiful 2-year-old Belgian Malinois/German Shepherd mix boy. He is housebroken, crate-trained and loves to play outside. Tripp is very sweet but fearful and would do best in a home with older children. He is currently in a foster home. Tripp has been neutered, is current on his vaccinations and is ready for his forever home. To meet Tripp please contact the Capital Area Humane Society at 517-626-6060.

Advertisement