“Tripp” Pet Of The day January 18

Meet “Tripp”, our Pet Of The Day today. Tripp is a beautiful 2-year-old Belgian Malinois/German Shepherd mix boy. He is housebroken, crate-trained and loves to play outside. Tripp is very sweet but fearful and would do best in a home with older children. He is currently in a foster home. Tripp has been neutered, is current on his vaccinations and is ready for his forever home. To meet Tripp please contact the Capital Area Humane Society at 517-626-6060.
We welcome thoughts and comments from our viewers. We ask that everyone keep their remarks civil and respectful. Postings that contain profanity, racist, or potentially libelous remarks will be deleted. We will delete any commercial postings, as well.