Prison for cold case killer

Related Coverage COLD CASE CRACKED: Lansing Police make arrest in 2011 murder

LANSING, Mich (WLNS) – A Lansing man arrested in 2015 for a shooting death four years earlier has been sentenced to prison.

Herbert Alford was sentenced today in Ingham County Circuit Court to a minimum of 32 years and a maximum of 60 years in prison for the 2011 death of Michael Adams.

A jury found Alford guilty of second degree murder, possession of a firearm by a felon and a felony firearm charge.

He was arrested in May 2015 and charged with the shooting death of Adams in a parking lot on Pleasant Grove near Holmes Road.

Witnesses described a car leaving the scene of the shooting but that trail turned cold.

Four years later a tip was received that Alford was seen in Detroit, where he was arrested.