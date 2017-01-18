Price of “Forever” stamps to climb Sunday

By Published:
WASHINGTON (WLNS) – For the first time since January 2014 the price of First Class stamps is going to increase.

Last October the United States Postal Service announced that they had filed a notice with the Postal Regulatory Commission of price changes that would take effect after the holiday season.

That price increase was approved and will start this Sunday.

So what will it cost you?

You’ll be paying two cents more for a First Class Mail Forever stamp, which currently sells for 47 cents.

Postcards and letters being mailed to international destinations are not included in the price hike.

The US Postal Service says stamp prices have remained consisten with the average rate of inflation since 1971.

