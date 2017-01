FOWLERVILLE, Mich. – A family’s garage in Handy Township was destroyed by fire early Wednesday morning.

According to Fowlerville Fire Chief John Wright, the fire started around 1:00 a.m.

It took Fire crews about 30 minutes to douse all of the flames.

A car inside the burnt garage was also destroyed.

While the flames did reach the house attached to the garage, Chief Wright says that there was mostly smoke damage in the home.

No one was injured and investigators are trying to determine a cause.