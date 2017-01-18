Got milk money? How you could benefit from a class action lawsuit

(WLNS) – In the past 14 years, have you purchased milk or other dairy products? if your answer is yes, there’s a good chance that first, you are not alone, and second, you can be reimbursed thanks to a class-action settlement involving the National Milk Producers Federation.

6 News looked into this after some of our viewers reached out to us asking if this website, is legitimate. It’s a website where you can request a claim to seek reimbursement if you bought dairy products like milk and cheese from 2003 up until now.

After making phone calls and doing some digging, we found out that it indeed is legitimate.

This all started back in 2011 when a lawsuit was filed against some of the nation’s largest dairy producers, alleging that they were part of a conspiracy to limit the production of raw farm milk, by paying farmers to pre-maturely slaughter their cows in order to illegally increase the price of milk and other dairy products.

While the National Milk Producers Federation has denied any wrong-doing, a $52 million settlement was reached in August of 2016, and now you could make a couple bucks off that settlement if you purchased any dairy products including milk, cream, half & half, yogurt, cottage cheese, cream cheese, and sour cream, while living in any of these states: (from 2003-now)

Arizona, California, the District of Columbia, Kansas, Massachusetts, Michigan, Missouri, Nebraska, Nevada, New Hampshire, Oregon, South Dakota, Tennessee, Vermont, West Virginia, Wisconsin.

You must have purchased these products at a grocery store or other retailer and not directly from a producer. You do not, however, need proof of that purchase.

As far as the amount of money you could get, that all depends on how many people stake a claim in the settlement. According to the claim’s website, the number of people who have made claims to date has exceeded predication so the expected payout, which was roughly $10 to $20, could be lower.

The deadline for you to submit a claim is Jan. 31, 2017.