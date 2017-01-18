Former Spartan Hockey Captain Torey Krug Skates Into Detroit

DETROIT, Mich (WLNS) – It’s been a big week for former Michigan State hockey captain Torey Krug, with 5 points in his last four games, he takes the ice tonight in Detroit playing some of his best hockey of the season.

“Whether or not I’m scoring, I try to bring the same components to my game that my team can count on every single night” Krug told 6 Sports. “So just lately it seems like the puck is going in and it’s helping our team win and I’m happy with that.”

Being from Michigan, playing in Detroit is always a highlight for Krug each season.

“I always have a lot of fun playing here.” Said the Livonia native. “Lot of friends and family in the crowd and skating around in warmups and in between periods you’re able to look up and see some friendly faces.”

Growing up in Livonia, Torey Krug has many fond memories of the Red Wings winning four Stanley Cups at the Joe. As he readies to play in his final game at the arena, for him, there’s no place quite like Hockeytown.

“Joe Louis Arena has a lot of meaning to myself and my family, growing up here playing games as a kid and just the relationships you build with the people around the building, it’s a special place for me.” remarked the former Spartan

For Krug, nothing compares to stepping onto the ice at the Joe one last time

“It brings out the best in me so I love playing in this arena.” Krug said.